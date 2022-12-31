Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 163,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 146,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

