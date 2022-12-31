Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

About Planet Fitness

PLNT opened at $78.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $97.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

