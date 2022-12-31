Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $3,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,449,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,561,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 21,958 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $237,365.98.

On Thursday, November 17th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 75,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $750,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,489 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $716,916.21.

On Friday, November 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $568,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.70 million, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $167.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

