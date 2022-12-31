Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

