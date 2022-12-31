Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $496.58

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $496.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $389.22 on Monday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $647.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

