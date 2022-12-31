Remy Sukhija Sells 30,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $290.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $315.45.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.36.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.