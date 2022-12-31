Remy Sukhija Sells 30,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $290.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $315.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

