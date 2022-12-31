Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,754 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,495 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,265,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,523,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.