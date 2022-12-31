Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $137.67

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $271,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

