Analysts Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target at $170.00

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHC Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $161.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $169.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.44.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

