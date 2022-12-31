Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Short Interest Up 72.9% in December

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agile Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGGR opened at $10.09 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

