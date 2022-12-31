Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Short Interest Up 72.9% in December

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Agile Growth Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGGR opened at $10.09 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.10.
Agile Growth Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Growth (AGGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.