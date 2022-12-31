Short Interest in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Expands By 136.0%

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the November 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Human Imaging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Human Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:AHI opened at $0.41 on Friday. Advanced Human Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

