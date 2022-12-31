Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

HENKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($55.32) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($63.83) to €61.00 ($64.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($72.34) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.15) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

