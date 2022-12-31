Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Peloton Interactive Stock Performance
NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
