Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

