Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $4,164.44

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,164.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

