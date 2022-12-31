Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 1.6 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after acquiring an additional 207,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

