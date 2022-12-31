Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 1.6 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after acquiring an additional 207,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

