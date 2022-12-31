EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

EQB Price Performance

TSE:EQB opened at C$56.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$78.68.

EQB Increases Dividend

About EQB

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

