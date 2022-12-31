Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Autohome Trading Down 1.4 %

ATHM opened at $30.60 on Monday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

