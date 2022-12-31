Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Autohome Trading Down 1.4 %
ATHM opened at $30.60 on Monday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
