Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $146.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

