Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $17.11

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.11.

CCCC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 220.71%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

