NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NMI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in NMI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NMI by 7.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Stock Performance

About NMI

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $20.90 on Monday. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.