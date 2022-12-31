National Express Group (LON:NEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $124.70

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.70 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 125.64 ($1.52), with a volume of 63847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.23. The stock has a market cap of £798.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

