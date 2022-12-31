Lancashire (LON:LRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $665.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 665 ($8.03) and last traded at GBX 643 ($7.76), with a volume of 3539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($7.86).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.64) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 675 ($8.15) to GBX 700 ($8.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 597.80 ($7.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -30.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 584.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 502.18.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

