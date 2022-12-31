Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.45

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 17.45 and last traded at 17.74, with a volume of 20967602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 17.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra cut Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 45.14.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 28.29 and a 200 day moving average of 31.23.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The company had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after purchasing an additional 719,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.