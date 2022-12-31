Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading Down 55.6%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 55.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 945,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,911% from the average daily volume of 31,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

