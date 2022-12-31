Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the November 30th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ACST has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

