Short Interest in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Rises By 56.4%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Independence by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Independence by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,546,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Independence Trading Up 0.2 %

ACQR opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Independence has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

