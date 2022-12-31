Short Interest in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Increases By 61.1%

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEHA opened at $10.40 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 8.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

