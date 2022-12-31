Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Declines By 37.4%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 19,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $6,960,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,544 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,369,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.