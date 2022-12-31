Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of analysts have commented on WHD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Cactus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cactus by 286.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Cactus by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

