The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $29.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.45.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

HAIN opened at $16.18 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

