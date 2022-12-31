Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $85.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

