Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.94.

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

