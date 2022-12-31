Brokerages Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Target Price at $99.33

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $109.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 84,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

