Analysts Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Target Price at $505.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $505.00.

CHYHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 475.00 to 550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

