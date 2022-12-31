Bank of America Increases TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $6.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 49.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $11.83 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8,528.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 326,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

