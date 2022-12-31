Ardelyx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the average daily volume of 6,758 call options.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 29.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 712,795 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,384,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

