Ardelyx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the average daily volume of 6,758 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.
Insider Activity at Ardelyx
In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ardelyx
Ardelyx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.86.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.