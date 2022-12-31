Analyzing Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV)

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Miller Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of Atlis Motor Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Miller Industries and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $717.48 million 0.42 $16.25 million $1.21 22.03 Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A -$133.74 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

This table compares Miller Industries and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 1.67% 4.77% 2.93% Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A -5,350.91% -2,241.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Miller Industries and Atlis Motor Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlis Motor Vehicles has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. Given Atlis Motor Vehicles’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlis Motor Vehicles is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Summary

Miller Industries beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, and Chevron brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

