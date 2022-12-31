Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 583,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.37. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.