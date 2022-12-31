Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Price Performance

Shares of NIMU opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of non-invasive, motorized, and whole body periodic acceleration platforms. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Miami, Florida.

