Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Short Interest Update

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of THAC opened at $10.30 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 18.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 176,390 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thrive Acquisition by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thrive Acquisition by 1,069.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 563,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Thrive Acquisition by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 470,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170,821 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

