Contrasting SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and Qudian (NYSE:QD)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82% Qudian -108.53% -7.28% -6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SHF and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SHF currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 491.55%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Qudian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHF and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A Qudian $259.55 million 0.93 $92.44 million ($0.54) -1.76

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Volatility and Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF beats Qudian on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

