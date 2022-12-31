Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

