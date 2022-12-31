Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Owens & Minor Stock Performance
Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
