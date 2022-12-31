NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in NeoGames by 56.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $1,686,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth $180,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Stock Performance

NeoGames stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.60.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). NeoGames had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

