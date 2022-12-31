SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $112.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

