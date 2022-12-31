SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $112.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
NYSE SAP opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
