Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $195.15

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

