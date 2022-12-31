Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $38.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

