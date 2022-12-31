Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $7.01

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Angi by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

