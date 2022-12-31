Brokerages Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT at $10.20

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRTBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.79) to €8.70 ($9.26) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

WRTBY opened at $1.63 on Monday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

