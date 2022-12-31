Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $124.69

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 981.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

