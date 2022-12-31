Brokerages Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT at $141.63

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €110.00 ($117.02) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €215.00 ($228.72) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.
adidas Trading Down 0.9 %
ADDYY opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.01.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
